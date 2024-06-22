Many storks would be lost without Helmut!

An eyrie can weigh up to 500 kilos. One of these is on the roof of the station - and dad Toni and mom Pauline proudly pose in it with their babies. Since this year there is a camera - and it transmits the pictures worldwide. With enormous success! There have been 21,700 hits since the end of May, and after Austria and Germany, it is the Americans who are getting to know the beautiful municipality of Tillmitsch from the stork's perspective! Rosentaler: "I am touched by this. Because the great interest shows that we are returning to nature." The village can be proud of this station - even if some of the hunters unfortunately don't see it that way!