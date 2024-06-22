Next triumph for javelin heroine Vicky Hudson!

Second-best career distance

In the fifth round, Hudson made the big move in the small but beautiful stadium in Kuortane. After a weak series for her up to this point (57.21, two invalid attempts and 56.41), she threw the javelin to a magnificent 64.71 m, overtaking the Japanese athlete who had been leading with 64.08 since her third attempt. This 64.17 m is a small sensation for Hudson so soon after the European Championships. After her 66.06 achieved in Eisenstadt this year, this was her second-best distance of her career. She threw nine centimeters further than when she won gold at the European Championships.