Illwerke invests
Super-fast Internet for the whole country
Over the next ten years, Illwerke-VKW will invest 340 million euros in the expansion of the fiber optic infrastructure. The Vorarlberg side valleys in particular will benefit.
Illwerke-VKW is definitely a blessing for Vorarlberg: The state-owned company is the driving force behind the energy transition, has ensured stability with a comparatively moderate pricing policy in times of galloping inflation and feeds the state budget with several million euros every year thanks to lavish profits from the peak electricity business. Just to show the dimensions: Illwerke plans to invest a total of around nine billion euros in the expansion of renewable energies, energy grids, power plants and the expansion of critical infrastructure by 2040 alone.
The 340 million euros that the company will invest in the expansion of the fiber optic infrastructure over the next ten years are also part of this offensive. According to Illwerke board members Christof Germann and Gerd Wegeler, those valleys where the supply is still inadequate will benefit in particular.
We are pursuing a clear and holistic network strategy in the province and see this as a clear location bonus.
Landeshauptmann Markus Wallner
The Bregenzerwald, Montafon, Leiblachtal, Klostertal, Großes Walsertal and Brandnertal valleys in particular see a great need for action. "According to calculations, around 60,000 households will benefit from the implementation, which corresponds to around 30 percent of all households in Vorarlberg," explains Wegeler. Two thirds of connectable buildings are located in these regions, one third in the conurbations of Walgau and Rheintal.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.