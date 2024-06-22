Super-fast Internet for the whole country

Illwerke-VKW is definitely a blessing for Vorarlberg: The state-owned company is the driving force behind the energy transition, has ensured stability with a comparatively moderate pricing policy in times of galloping inflation and feeds the state budget with several million euros every year thanks to lavish profits from the peak electricity business. Just to show the dimensions: Illwerke plans to invest a total of around nine billion euros in the expansion of renewable energies, energy grids, power plants and the expansion of critical infrastructure by 2040 alone.