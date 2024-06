Salzburg’s Ibertsberger moves to Blau-Weiß Linz

Blau-Weiß Linz with sports director Christoph Schößwendter continues to strengthen. The team from Pinzgau is now fishing for a new player in its home province and has found what it is looking for with the runners-up. Full-back Lukas Ibertsberger is leaving Red Bull Salzburg after nine years and joining the Steel Cities. The 20-year-old started playing soccer in Seekirchen before progressing through all youth levels in the academy. Last season, the Salzburg native was loaned out to league rivals WAC, where he played 13 Bundesliga games.