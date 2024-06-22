Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Shortly before the end of the match

Fuss over fan banner: ÖFB “very concerned”

Nachrichten
22.06.2024 09:32

The Austrian Football Association (ÖFB) has distanced itself from an obviously right-wing extremist banner that was presented during the final phase of the European Championship match against Poland (3:1) in Berlin on Friday. "Defend Europe" was written on the banner.

comment0 Kommentare

The slogan belongs to the far-right Identitarian Movement (IB), which, according to the German Office for the Protection of the Constitution, advocates the immediate closure of all borders and stylizes migration as a general threat.

"The ÖFB is very concerned that a banner like this got into the stadium despite strict controls. The national team and the association clearly stand for tolerance, diversity and integration in all areas of our society," a statement from the association said on Saturday morning. The banner could not be attributed to the organized fan scene of the national team.

ÖFB intervened immediately
ÖFB fan representatives intervened immediately and documented the action, which lasted around two minutes shortly before the end of the match.

"We are now working on clarifying the identity of the persons involved. Hateful messages like this have no place in the national team's fan sector," emphasized the soccer association. "The ÖFB has taken a very clear stance against extremism for years and does a lot of preventative work, as this is in stark contrast to all the values that the ÖFB and soccer embody."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

krone Sport
krone Sport
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf