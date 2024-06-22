Vorteilswelt
Ten injured

Gunman kills 3 people in Arkansas, injures 10

Nachrichten
22.06.2024 07:45

Deadly gun violence has once again occurred in the USA. At least three people were shot dead and ten others injured in the town of Fordyce in the state of Arkansas on Friday.

The scene of the crime was a grocery store. Whether the shots were fired inside or in the parking lot outside was initially unclear, as was the motive behind the crime.

The shooting took place in a grocery store called "Mad Butcher" in Fordyce, a small town of 3200 inhabitants, about 70 miles (112 kilometers) south of Little Rock, the capital of Arkansas. The injured officers and the suspect are expected to survive, Arkansas State Police Director Mike Hagar told reporters.

Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders said she had been briefed on the incident. "I am grateful to law enforcement and first responders for their swift and heroic actions to save lives. My prayers are with the victims and all those affected by this horrific incident."

Firearms are readily available and in mass circulation in the United States. Attacks with many victims regularly shake the country - for example at schools, supermarkets, nightclubs or large events.

One person dies every eleven minutes as a result of gun violence
However, private disputes, police checks and disputes between criminals and gangs also end fatally far more often than in other countries because so many people in the USA carry guns. According to calculations based on data from the US Department of Health and Human Services, an average of one person dies every eleven minutes in the United States as a result of gun violence.

