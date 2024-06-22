Home is the best place for Pertl

Normally, triathlete Lukas Pertl competes all over the world. So he is all the more delighted to be competing in a race in Austria again. It takes him just 2.5 hours by car to get to the European Cup in Wels. "It's the shortest journey for me this year. I really enjoy the fact that I can start just around the corner," says Pertl. The race in Upper Austria will also be "a hot spot." The swim is 0.75 kilometers downstream in the Traun river before cycling or running through the city.