European Triathlon Cup
Home is the best place for Pertl
Car instead of plane! Triathlete Lukas Pertl has an unusual means of transportation this weekend. Good for him, because he is competing in a race in Austria for the first time this year. The European Cup in Wels is a highlight.
Normally, triathlete Lukas Pertl competes all over the world. So he is all the more delighted to be competing in a race in Austria again. It takes him just 2.5 hours by car to get to the European Cup in Wels. "It's the shortest journey for me this year. I really enjoy the fact that I can start just around the corner," says Pertl. The race in Upper Austria will also be "a hot spot." The swim is 0.75 kilometers downstream in the Traun river before cycling or running through the city.
"On the run, I'll make sure I fire off all the rockets I have in store," says the 29-year-old, who wants to attack and finish in the top ten. On Sunday, his TRI Team Hallein colleague Linda Hehenwarter will start in the juniors' race.
After the competition, Pertl will spend some time at home and will compete in the national championships in Zell am See. The big highlight awaits in September with the European Championships in France: "I'll be training for that." After that, the Pongau native will be spending countless hours on planes again. Where exactly the journey will take him has not yet been decided. But it will most likely be to Asia in the east.
