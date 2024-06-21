Electricity brake: save a lot of money by switching contracts

As reported, the "electricity price brake" will be halved from July 1. This means that the state will only add a maximum of 15 cents per kilowatt hour (kWh) of consumption to the energy bill instead of the current 30 cents. The customer only pays the first ten cents. For example, anyone with an electricity tariff of 30 cents per kWh will currently receive a subsidy of 20 cents. In future, it will only be 15 cents.