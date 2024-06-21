“Celine Dion called her illness ‘my lie'”

She suffers from the very rare stiff person syndrome, a severe neurological disease that stiffens the muscles: "It actually started 17 years ago, when I had the first cramps in my vocal cords," the visibly weakened Dion tells director Irene Taylor in the film. She started filming the documentary without knowing what was really going on inside the superstar: "She called her illness 'my lie' because she kept it a secret from the public for a long time. Over the course of the year I spent with her, she then found the will to put it all out there, to share as much of herself as she had never done before."