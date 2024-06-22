Dwelling of death must now be cleared

Woman weighing 80 kilos dragged alone

The suspect stated that he had disposed of the body - he was embarrassed by it - on the night of October 14. And the local inspection showed that the drug addict must have thought the plan through carefully: He dragged Christa P., who weighed 70 to 80 kilos, through the housing estate at night, over the Bim tracks and along an unlit path to a secluded field behind a large farm. There he dug the grave with a shovel that he had "borrowed" from the farm - in a place where the farmer was driving his tractor but not plowing. This minimized the risk of discovery.