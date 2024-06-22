Searching for clues on site
Dwelling of death must now be cleared
The "Krone" went in search of clues in Linz-Ebelsberg, following the path of the man who "disposed of" Christa P. in a field grave - and why a guilty conscience then blew his cover. The 54-year-old's autopsy revealed a surprise that gives hope for further findings.
Littered rooms, electricity diverted, dubious visits, soiling - for months, neighbors have been complaining about the 43-year-old man where Christa P. died. Even before the body was found, the cooperative had terminated the tenancy - the apartment where she died must be vacated by the end of August.
However, a local inspection by the "Krone" on the fourth floor of the high-rise building in Linz-Ebelsberg showed that the tenant had not been here for days or was hiding in the apartment that had been broken into by the police. The letterbox is overflowing, something is leaning against the door from the inside to keep it shut.
Woman weighing 80 kilos dragged alone
The suspect stated that he had disposed of the body - he was embarrassed by it - on the night of October 14. And the local inspection showed that the drug addict must have thought the plan through carefully: He dragged Christa P., who weighed 70 to 80 kilos, through the housing estate at night, over the Bim tracks and along an unlit path to a secluded field behind a large farm. There he dug the grave with a shovel that he had "borrowed" from the farm - in a place where the farmer was driving his tractor but not plowing. This minimized the risk of discovery.
Suspect withdrew more and more
He put the shovel back, the old farmer's wife told the "Krone" that nothing suspicious had ever been noticed. He later lied and said that Christa P. had slept at his place while heavily intoxicated and then left in the morning. But a guilty conscience gnawed at the 43-year-old, who is addicted to alcohol and is in a drug replacement program. He withdrew more and more, broke off contact and finally confided in a concerned relative - who got the ball rolling on clarifying the missing person case.
Hope for more information
Surprisingly, during the autopsy of the body, bodily fluids were extracted, the analysis of which could provide information about Christa P.'s final hours. The result is still pending.
