"Crazy idea" at 6 o'clock
Drugged driver had it bang in front of the police station
A series of really bad and wrong decisions were made by a drug and alcohol-impaired driver in the Waldviertel. This culminated in him standing in front of the police station at around 6.20 a.m. with his engine revving and backfiring. After this unmistakable request for attention, the 20-year-old was of course "dealt with by the police".
A 20-year-old from the Waidhofen an der Thaya district had several real "boozy ideas". Not only did he drive home from an event in the neighboring district of Zwettl in his pimped-up VW Golf in the early hours of the morning while heavily intoxicated and high on drugs - he tested positive for three substances.
He also dropped a friend off at the cigarette vending machine in Schwarzenau, which is located directly on the main road, and parked opposite the police station.
Final really bad ideas ...
While the passenger was getting the cigarettes, the young man must have been bored, which then led to the finale of the series of really bad ideas: he let the car, which had probably been illegally tampered with, roar loudly, causing numerous engine misfires that banged loudly from the exhaust.
Police officers "couldn't turn a blind eye"
It was impossible for the police officers at the station to ignore this - at around 6.20 a.m., this inevitably led to the 20-year-old being properly "dealt with": After the breathalyzer showed a reading of 1.56 per mille, the young man was presented to the doctor for a positive drug test. His driving license was confiscated and his "converted" 2004 VW Golf was parked for the next few days.
He will also be "summoned" with his pimped-up Golf to a provincial vehicle inspection authority so that the car can be checked for illegal manipulations.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
