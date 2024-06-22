Drugged driver had it bang in front of the police station

Police officers "couldn't turn a blind eye"

It was impossible for the police officers at the station to ignore this - at around 6.20 a.m., this inevitably led to the 20-year-old being properly "dealt with": After the breathalyzer showed a reading of 1.56 per mille, the young man was presented to the doctor for a positive drug test. His driving license was confiscated and his "converted" 2004 VW Golf was parked for the next few days.