Three more years
Unanimous: Stadlober remains ÖSV President!
Roswitha Stadlober is going into a second term as President of the Austrian Ski Association (ÖSV). The 61-year-old from Salzburg was unanimously elected for the 2024 to 2027 term of office at the 88th regional conference in Feldkirch on Friday. There were no opposing candidates. Stadlober took over the honorary position in 2021 following the resignation of short-term President Karl Schmidhofer and is now leading Ski Austria into the 2025 World Championships in Saalbach-Hinterglemm.
"When I was elected President of the ÖSV in October 2021, I said that I saw this office as an opportunity to lead the association, which is so close to my heart, into a new era together with our team. I think we have succeeded," explained Stadlober in an association press release. It fills her with joy to continue to preside over a ski association that stands for credibility, trust, sustainability and success.
The current Secretary General, Christian Scherer, will in future lead the ÖSV full-time as Chairman of the Executive Board. Alongside him, former Nordic combined athlete Mario Stecher will act as Managing Director and Sports Director for all divisions. "For the Ski Austria family, this new structure is a significant milestone in its almost 120-year history and a bold step into the future," explained Scherer. The East Tyrolean sees this as setting the course for an efficient way of working.
Pekarek not standing for election after all
In future, the full-time management will be supported by the three newly elected honorary Vice Presidents Stefan Jochum (Vorarlberg), Alfons Schranz (Tyrol) and Verbund CEO Michael Strugl (Upper Austria). Klaus Pekarek (Carinthia), who had expressed an interest in the run-up to the election, did not stand for election after prior agreement.
A so-called "Athletes' Commission, consisting of one or two representatives per Olympic discipline, was newly introduced to ensure a regular exchange between the athletes and the management," the ÖSV announced. After the conference, the most successful athletes of the 2023/24 season were honored during a festive evening and deserving athletes were bid farewell.
