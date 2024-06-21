Salzburg celebrates the opening of the festival over three days

Dress rehearsal open to the public

"When the house becomes transparent, the stars are part of the festival," said Festival President Kristina Hammer, quoting a sentence by Festival founder Hugo von Hofmannsthal, which could serve as a guideline for the program. Visitors can look forward to several dress rehearsals: for example, they will get a taste of the Ouverture spirituelle during the rehearsal for "Et exspecto" in the Kollegienkirche. The Vox Luminis XL ensemble also invites visitors to a dress rehearsal, where Thomas Tallis' motet for 40 voices in eight choirs will be performed. "A goosebump moment," promised Hammer. The first highlight on Friday evening is the dress rehearsal of "Jedermann", which is open to the public. The proceeds from the discounted tickets will go to charity, said the president.