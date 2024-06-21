Vorteilswelt
Oh, how beautiful!

Suri Cruise in love: sweet kisses in Central Park

Nachrichten
21.06.2024 13:00

Oh, how beautiful! Suri Cruise is on cloud nine - and everyone can see it. The daughter of Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise has now shown herself head over heels in love and smooching with her boyfriend Toby Cohen in New York's Central Park.

comment0 Kommentare

There's no mistaking it: Suri Cruise has butterflies in her stomach. The celebrity daughter, who celebrated her 18th birthday on April 18, has now been seen cuddling with her boyfriend Toby Cohen in Central Park in New York.

Suri kisses her boyfriend
The two teenagers, who had already celebrated their prom together in the middle of the week, took plenty of time to celebrate their love during a walk.

Suri Cruise is in love for the first time: the celebrity daughter cuddled with her boyfriend Toby Cohen in Central Park. (Bild: Photo Press Service)
Suri Cruise is in love for the first time: the celebrity daughter cuddled with her boyfriend Toby Cohen in Central Park.
(Bild: Photo Press Service)

Suri and her beau not only strolled through the famous park in the middle of Manhattan holding hands, but also stopped to kiss passionately in between.

Separated from fall
As reported by the Daily Mail, Suri's boyfriend and first love is an aspiring musician. As Cohen's Instagram profile also reveals, he is a singer and songwriter. From next fall, the young talent will also be attending the renowned Berklee College of Music in Boston.

Suri Cruise on a romantic stroll through New York's Central Park with her boyfriend Toby Cohen (Bild: Photo Press Service)
Suri Cruise on a romantic stroll through New York's Central Park with her boyfriend Toby Cohen
(Bild: Photo Press Service)

For the young couple, however, this means that they will soon have to have a long-distance relationship. Suri Cruise has been accepted to the prestigious Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh - around two hours by plane or nine hours by car from her boyfriend's university.

Fortunately, the two lovebirds still have a few weeks until the start of university to enjoy their young love to the full.

No contact with Tom Cruise
Suri Cruise is the daughter of "Dawson's Creek" star Katie Holmes and Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise. The 18-year-old has lived with her mother in New York since her parents divorced in 2012. It is said that Cruise has had no contact with his daughter for years.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Daniela Altenweisl
Daniela Altenweisl
