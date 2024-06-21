Fitness centers have raised their prices sharply

Normally, people train 1.1 times a week

This is particularly important for older people, whose muscles would otherwise be wasting away from year to year. "90 percent of lifestyle diseases are due to a decline in muscle strength," says Hörl. Two thirds of fitness center members are still younger, between 20 and 49 years old; the average age is 38.8 years. However, one in four members is already 50 or older, and the trend is rising. Interesting fact: 54 percent of all members are female, but only 46 percent are male. Normally, members work out 1.1 times a week.