Mystery surrounding sonic boom on Mediterranean coast

Expert: "The most likely hypothesis is an airplane"

The daily newspaper "Corriere della Sera", on the other hand, quoted an unnamed employee of the Italian civil protection authority as saying: "An impact would have been registered by seismographs. The most likely hypothesis is still an airplane." According to the newspaper, it was not the first such bang: similar events were also reported on Elba in 2012, 2016 and 2023. The cause is still unclear.