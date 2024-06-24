Vorteilswelt
"Everything apricot!"

Win great prizes at the apricot festival in Krems

Nachrichten
24.06.2024 05:00

Experience the gourmet and traditional festival "Alles Marille!" in Krems and win an unforgettable short break with the "Krone". We are giving away 5x 2 nights for 2 people including breakfast in a Krems hotel, a fried chicken meal, boat trips, trips on the Wachau Railway and many other highlights!

comment0 Kommentare

The gourmet and traditional festival "Alles Marille!" will once again attract numerous visitors to Krems this year. From July 4 - 21, everything in the old town of Krems will revolve around the sweet, orange fruit over three weekends.

Visitors to Krems in July can look forward to culinary highlights, sweet temptations and a wide range of marillas. (Bild: Jürgen Übl)
Visitors to Krems in July can look forward to culinary highlights, sweet temptations and a wide range of marillas.
(Bild: Jürgen Übl)
(Bild: Jürgen Übl)
(Bild: Jürgen Übl)
(Bild: Stadtmarketing Krems)
(Bild: Stadtmarketing Krems)

A festival full of enjoyment and tradition
At the "Alles Marille!" festival, visitors can look forward to a variety of apricot specialties, accompanied by folk dancing, live music and arts and crafts. The festival offers the perfect opportunity to experience the tradition and culinary delights of the region and enjoy a lovely summer evening with family and friends.

(Bild: Trachten und Heimatverein Krems-Stein)
(Bild: Trachten und Heimatverein Krems-Stein)

What you can win
The "Krone" is giving away the following great prizes to experience the traditional festival "Alles Marille!" in the Wachau:

  • 3x2 nights at the ARTE Hotel Krems incl. breakfast
  • 2x2 nights at the Hotel unter der Linden incl. breakfast

We are also giving away other great experiences among all participants:

  • 5 vouchers for a fried chicken meal for 2 people each at Poldi Fitzka,
  • 5x2 tickets for a DDSG boat trip,
  • 5x2 rides on the Wachau Railway,
  • 5x2 entries for the WINZER KREMS wine experience,
  • 5x2 tickets for the Landesgalerie Niederösterreich and
  • 5x2 admissions to Göttweig Abbey incl. audio guide

Take part and win
Take advantage of this unique opportunity and you could win one of the short breaks to the "Alles Marille!" Festival in the gateway to the Wachau. Simply fill in the form below and you will be entered into the prize draw. The closing date for entries is June 30, 23:59.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

