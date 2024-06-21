What was going on there?
Hot strip: Heidi Klum suddenly only in a bra
Oops, what was that all about? In the middle of an interview, Heidi Klum did a hot strip, ripped her denim shirt off her body and was suddenly sitting there in just her bra.
"Hot Ones" was the name of the YouTube show in which Heidi Klum not only had to munch on hot chicken wings, but also answer all kinds of questions. However, it seemed that the title was the program, because suddenly the 51-year-old was only sitting there in her bra.
Heidi put on a hot strip
How did this happen? Klum was a guest on Sean Evans' popular YouTube show, in which the guests not only chat about their lives, but also have to munch on increasingly spicy chicken wings. Right at the beginning, Heidi confessed that she doesn't really have a preference for spicy dishes, but prefers mild delicacies.
Nevertheless, the model beauty took on the chicken wings challenge - not without side effects. Because when she got to the chicken wings with a chili sauce with a Scoville level of 135,600, she suddenly got so hot that she couldn't keep anything in her clothes - and poof, Heidi was sitting in the studio in just a red bra.
"Whoa! Whoa! Now I'm getting hot too, Heidi," stammered a visibly bewildered Evans, who nevertheless seemed to enjoy the sight of his counterpart.
Most expensive bra in the world
Klum's underwear had already been a topic earlier in the interview, when Evans asked the ex-Victoria's Secret angel what the most expensive outfit he had ever worn was. Heidi didn't have to think long: it was the "Fantasy Bra" that she wore in the big Victoria's Secret lingerie show in 2003, she revealed.
You can watch the "hot" interview with Heidi Klum here:
The bra studded with diamonds and rubies cost an incredible 12.5 million dollars, she revealed. The matching panties also had a proud price tag, namely 750,000 dollars. At the time, it was the most expensive bra of all time, which earned her an entry in the Guinness Book of Records, Heidi smiled.
Incidentally, Klum bravely completed her "Hot Ones" challenge. The marinade that the 51-year-old poured over her very last wing had an incredible 2,693,000 Scoville degrees.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
