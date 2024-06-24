Reward drivers instead of punishing them

"Put an end to theburdens"

Only the Freedom Party is on the side of the many car drivers and commuters, which is why the FPÖ Lower Austria initiated the car driver campaign "Reward instead of punish". "No more cashing in on car drivers. The mileage allowance and commuter allowance must increase by leaps and bounds. The CO2 penalty tax must be abolished once and for all," demands FPÖ Deputy Provincial Governor and Lower Austrian Transport Minister Udo Landbauer. The FPÖ Lower Austria will be approaching motorists in all districts over the next few weeks and supporting drivers and commuters.