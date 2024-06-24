Udo Landbauer demands
Reward drivers instead of punishing them
The black-green federal government has been harassing motorists for years: CO2 penalty tax, NoVa, fuel price madness. One burden follows the next. This must stop. Udo Landbauer and the FPÖ Lower Austria demand: Away with the CO2 tax, abolish NoVa, a doubling of the mileage allowance, an increase in the commuter allowance as well as an end to the electric wrong path.
Driving makes you poor and angry
Slogans such as "For the joy of driving" have long been a thing of the past; driving now makes you poor and angry. This is because ÖVP Chancellor Nehammer appointed a left-wing climate activist as transport minister and the eco-woman never missed an opportunity to fleece commuters and motorists. Yet many people, parents and workers are simply dependent on their cars in the large province of Lower Austria - there are 1.7 million vehicles for every 1.7 million Lower Austrians, the overwhelming majority of which are diesel or gasoline-powered.
Only burdens, but zero relief
With pointless campaigns such as the "Luft-100er" or "Tempo 30 in cities and municipalities", the government is getting on the last nerve of motorists. With the CO2 penalty tax, the mineral oil tax, the standard consumption tax (NoVa) and the proliferation of speed cameras, commuters and motorists are being drained of money. At 42 cents, the official mileage allowance is woefully low and has not been increased for 13.5 years. Pedestrians and cyclists receive only 4 cents less - a clear indication of how little value is placed on motorists.
Protection for climate terrorists, but zero help for drivers
On the other hand, the e-car is being promoted and climate terrorists who block commuters, workers and parents in the morning are also being protected and attacked with kid gloves. The car driver has long since become a cash cow and is left alone and helpless in his plight. This is because many single parents and people on lower incomes now have to think twice about every car journey.
"Put an end to theburdens"
Only the Freedom Party is on the side of the many car drivers and commuters, which is why the FPÖ Lower Austria initiated the car driver campaign "Reward instead of punish". "No more cashing in on car drivers. The mileage allowance and commuter allowance must increase by leaps and bounds. The CO2 penalty tax must be abolished once and for all," demands FPÖ Deputy Provincial Governor and Lower Austrian Transport Minister Udo Landbauer. The FPÖ Lower Austria will be approaching motorists in all districts over the next few weeks and supporting drivers and commuters.
"We are fighting for the drivers"
"We will not tire and will not rest until these unspeakable burdens for commuters and motorists are stopped. But this will only happen under a chancellor who puts the people first, namely under People's Chancellor Herbert Kickl. Then drivers will be rewarded and not punished," says Udo Landbauer.
All about this at: autofahrer-belohnen.at
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
