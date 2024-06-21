"It's Miami"
Wild argument: Kylie ex Travis Scott arrested
US rapper Travis Scott has been arrested in the US state of Florida after a fight in a harbor. The 33-year-old is accused of trespassing and disturbing the peace under the influence of intoxicants, according to a police report on Thursday.
According to the report, the musician allegedly got into a verbal argument with people on a yacht in Miami Beach while drunk. The cause of the argument was initially unclear.
Argument on a yacht
According to reports, the police were called on Thursday night because of the argument on the yacht. The officers asked the rapper, whose real name is Jacques Bermon Webster, to leave the scene - which he initially did.
However, Scott later returned and "disturbed the peace of the residents of the yacht" and "public order".
The musician testified after his arrest that he had been drinking alcohol. "It's Miami," was Scott's succinct response to the officers' question as to whether he had been drinking, reported the Daily Mail.
However, the argument that led to the arrest was only verbal, as Scott's lawyer Bradford Cohen emphasized. "There was absolutely no physical altercation and we thank the authorities for working with us to find a quick and amicable solution," said the lawyer.
Tour takes place
Following his arrest, Scott has already been in touch with his fans on social media. According to the rapper, his "Circus Maximus" tour, which is due to start in six days' time, will go ahead.
He also shared his mugshot in his Instagram stories - with Photoshopped sunglasses and headphones.
Travis Scott is a prominent figure in the US rap scene. He has released four albums since 2015. He used to be in a relationship with Kylie Jenner, with whom he has two children.
