“Then it will be the better end for us”

The now 54-year-old, who works as a coach for Sibenik's U19s in Croatia, is also Austria's only player to have scored at both a European Championship and a World Cup (scoring the 1:1 against Chile in 1998). "It's a dream for every footballer and a very nice feeling." As in 2008 (0:1 against Croatia), Red-White-Red started this year's European Championship with a narrow 0:1 defeat against France. What does Vastic think our squad can do in the second group game against Poland on Friday? "It will be a very special game, everything is at stake for both teams. We have to win, but there are no easy opponents these days. It will be a tough battle, but if we play with as much pressure as we did in the second half against France, we'll come out on top."