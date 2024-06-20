Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

EM "oldie" Vastic:

“Then it will be the better end for us”

Nachrichten
20.06.2024 18:07

The "Krone" had a chat with Ivica Vastic ahead of Austria's European Championship clash against Poland on Friday. The 54-year-old shot himself into the history books at the home EURO 2008 with the 1:1 equalizer against the second group opponent of red-white-red. "It will be a tough battle, but if we play with as much pressure as we did in the second half against France, we'll come out on top," said Sibenik's U19 coach.

comment0 Kommentare

"A wonderful memory, but it was a long time ago. I'm reminded of it every four years," laughed Ivica Vastic. He came on for Roland Linz in the 64th minute of the 2008 home European Championship against Poland and made history with a penalty in the 93rd minute. Vastic not only scored Austria's first goal at a European Championship final in the 1:1, but at 38 years and 257 days he is still the oldest goalscorer at a EURO. "It was clear to me at the time that I would score the penalty, I was the experienced player in the team, so I went first. I watched goalkeeper Boruc very closely and then shot the ball into the left corner. As a footballer, I always wanted to score goals."

In 2008, Vastic scored from the spot against Poland to make it 1:1. (Bild: GEPA pictures)
In 2008, Vastic scored from the spot against Poland to make it 1:1.
(Bild: GEPA pictures)

The now 54-year-old, who works as a coach for Sibenik's U19s in Croatia, is also Austria's only player to have scored at both a European Championship and a World Cup (scoring the 1:1 against Chile in 1998). "It's a dream for every footballer and a very nice feeling." As in 2008 (0:1 against Croatia), Red-White-Red started this year's European Championship with a narrow 0:1 defeat against France. What does Vastic think our squad can do in the second group game against Poland on Friday? "It will be a very special game, everything is at stake for both teams. We have to win, but there are no easy opponents these days. It will be a tough battle, but if we play with as much pressure as we did in the second half against France, we'll come out on top."

Vastic made 50 appearances for Austria. (Bild: GEPA pictures)
Vastic made 50 appearances for Austria.
(Bild: GEPA pictures)

"It would be an honor if Ronaldo broke my record"
Vastic is impressed by team boss Ralf Rangnick's team. "They qualified with aplomb and look more experienced than our team from 2008. As hosts, we only had friendly matches before the big event. That's not always an advantage." However, the Portuguese duo of Cristiano Ronaldo (39) and Pepe (41) and Croatia's Luka Modric (38 years and 285 days old) could replace Vastic as the oldest European Championship goalscorers. "It would be an honor if Ronaldo were to break my record. I would be extremely happy for Modric," said Vastic, who was born in Split, in an interview with the "Krone".

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf