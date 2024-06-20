Illegal waste transports in the sights of investigators

"Together with experts from the Ministry of the Environment and colleagues from the State Criminal Police Office, we spent three days carrying out priority checks at the Arnoldstein and Karawanken Tunnel border crossing points in accordance with the Waste Management and Transportation of Dangerous Goods Act. These checks are carried out once a year. But these kinds of checks are part of our daily routine anyway," said head of operations Christian Schütz from the provincial traffic department to "Krone".