Did a camera film the mail offender?

That's unbelievable!" Manfred Engl could hardly believe his eyes when he looked at the videos from his surveillance camera. He had been waiting for weeks for an important letter from the authorities ("RSb") - in vain. The video images also showed why: the footage shows the deliverer putting normal mail in Engl's letterbox, but taking an official letter away again. The letter carrier does not leave an RSb notification. "This was about a building permit from the municipality. The letter was posted on May 6 and now it can't be found," says the Hallwanger, annoyed.