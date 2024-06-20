Vorteilswelt
118 megawatts of power

Largest PV park now in full operation

Nachrichten
20.06.2024 15:56

The plant in Nickelsdorf with an output of around 118 megawatts was recently completed. The electricity is to be offered to citizens via renewable energy communities.

comment0 Kommentare

In Nickelsdorf, Austria's largest photovoltaic park with an output of around 118 megawatts is about to go into full operation. The first section (Nickelsdorf North) with an output of 42 megawatts has been in operation since fall 2023.

Second park in trial operation
The second, with a capacity of 76 megawatts, has also been feeding electricity into the grid in trial operation for some time. Energie Burgenland has also announced that this one will also go into full operation in a few weeks.

The plant is the first in Austria with an output of over 100 megawatts - the largest PV plant to date, with 24 megawatts, is located at Vienna-Schwechat Airport.

Hybrid wind and photovoltaic park
The mega park in Nickelsdorf is operated as a hybrid park consisting of wind power and photovoltaics. It will be interconnected with the wind farm in Nickelsdorf.

400 households registered
According to Burgenland Energie, this has the advantage that the existing grid connection is more evenly utilized. In future, the solar power produced will primarily be available to citizens regionally via renewable energy communities. According to Mayor Gerhard Zapfl, around 400 households have signed up so far.

