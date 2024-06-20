Way clear for child prodigy Antonelli to enter Formula 1

But when? Perhaps even this weekend in Barcelona? And if so, for which racing team? World champion Max Verstappen is the last driver to be allowed to go full throttle in Formula 1 before he comes of age. However, after the Dutchman's rocket start in 2015 at just 17 years and 166 days, the International Automobile Federation raised the minimum age for drivers to 18. "The rule was introduced for my sake, of course," said Verstappen. "But in the end, it doesn't stop what it's intended for." Namely, that talented drivers are not wasted, but can still make it in Formula 1.