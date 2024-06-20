FIA relaxes rule
Way clear for child prodigy Antonelli to enter Formula 1
Andrea Kimi Antonelli's path to Formula 1 would already be clear. The world governing body of motor sport has revised an amendment to its regulations. The FIA can now issue a driver's license for the premier class of motorsport to precocious drivers at the age of 17. This decision can be seen as an exemption for the child prodigy Antonelli from the Mercedes junior program, who could make his debut in Formula 1 as early as this season.
But when? Perhaps even this weekend in Barcelona? And if so, for which racing team? World champion Max Verstappen is the last driver to be allowed to go full throttle in Formula 1 before he comes of age. However, after the Dutchman's rocket start in 2015 at just 17 years and 166 days, the International Automobile Federation raised the minimum age for drivers to 18. "The rule was introduced for my sake, of course," said Verstappen. "But in the end, it doesn't stop what it's intended for." Namely, that talented drivers are not wasted, but can still make it in Formula 1.
Just like Antonelli. The 17-year-old from the municipality of Casalecchio di Reno just outside Bologna has already collected the necessary points for the so-called super license, the Formula 1 driving permit. However, as he will not turn 18 until August 25, he would not have been able to make his debut until or at the Italian Grand Prix in Monza on September 1.
However, the FIA has revised Appendix L of its International Sporting Code and added a corresponding clause for early starters. Article 13.1.2 now states: "At the sole discretion of the FIA, a driver who has consistently demonstrated outstanding ability and maturity in recent single-seater racing in the Formula category may be granted a Superlicense at the age of 17."
The fact that Antonelli can even think about making his Formula 1 debut at such an early age also has a lot to do with Lewis Hamilton. The record-breaking world champion is leaving Mercedes after this season and will be driving for Ferrari from next year. This leaves the Silver Arrows with a vacant cockpit next to George Russell.
"We want to focus on Kimi, that's our future, and we also want to commit to youth," said Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff, who is still pained that Verstappen was not given a Mercedes junior seat. However, the racing team has not yet made a decision about the second cockpit. "There are one or two others who might still be interesting."
Carlos Sainz is not one of them. The Spaniard has to make way for Hamilton at Ferrari in 2025 and would therefore be on the market. "Carlos deserves a top spot," said Wolff. "He has done a fantastic job, but we have now embarked on a new path. We want to reinvent ourselves a little in the future, and Kimi Antonelli definitely has a role to play."
When will Antonelli's Formula 1 future really begin? Since this season, the curly-haired driver has been competing in Formula 2 for Prema, where Charles Leclerc, Oscar Piastri and Russell have also proven their talent. Antonelli simply skipped Formula 3, where Austria's hopeful Charlie Wurz is currently racing. Mercedes has already let him drive in Formula 1 cars for 2021 and 2022, so he should be prepared for the real thing.
Training stints with Williams
According to reports, Williams, a Mercedes engine customer, submitted a special application for Antonelli's super license last month. It is said that the racing team wants to give him the two free practice sessions prescribed by the FIA for young drivers in order to test him. Williams is also unhappy with regular driver Logan Sargeant. Antonelli would therefore be a candidate to succeed him this season. So things could happen quickly.
