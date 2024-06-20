What an expert recommends
The European Football Championship is a real “kilo trap” for fans
From June 14 to July 14, soccer fever reigns throughout Europe. Many fans who cheer in front of the TV are struggling with a few extra kilos on the scales after such an event.
While the athletes toil away on the pitch, many fans sit comfortably at home on the couch, sometimes stuffing themselves with excessive calories. Snack manufacturers, drinks companies and breweries expect the increased consumption of potato chips, soft drinks, beer and wine to lead to a significant increase in sales.
However, if you reach into your snack bag at every match and eat and drink too many unhealthy things, you are not doing your body any favors. Dietician Maria Wolfesberger from the Ordensklinikum Linz Elisabethinen (Upper Austria) explains how to avoid this "calorie trap".
Only enjoy sweets, fats and alcohol in moderation
With a total of 51 games, a lot of snacks, fast food and drinks could end up in our stomachs and ultimately on our tummies or hips. For example, consuming 100 g of potato chips (approx. 500 kcal), two beers (approx. 450 kcal) and half a pizza (approx. 500 kcal) adds up to 1450 (!) calories per match. That's a huge amount of unhealthy food over the entire four-week European Championship period.
Delicacies such as potato chips, chocolate, wine, beer, mixed drinks, soft drinks and the like are not suitable for daily consumption.
Diätologin Maria Wolfesberger
"The high salt and fat content of snacks as well as alcoholic and highly sugary drinks can cause great damage to the body in the long term. Excessive consumption increases the risk of digestive problems, obesity, high blood pressure, cardiovascular disease, dementia and diabetes. Potato chips, chocolate, wine, beer, mixed drinks, soft drinks and the like are therefore not suitable for daily consumption. These treats should only be consumed occasionally and then in moderation," advises Maria Wolfesberger.
Tips from the expert for healthier snacks
Generally speaking, watching TV and eating is a bad combination. If you don't want to miss out on snacks or alcohol while watching the game, you could try the following alternatives: Instead of a cold beer, a summer spritzer would be a good choice.
"Half a liter of mineral water and a small shot of wine have just 45 calories. Nuts are a much healthier snack than potato chips, as they contain lots of nutrients and unsaturated fatty acids. However, don't eat more than a handful a day. They should also be unsalted. Fresh popcorn with a little salt or chili powder also tastes good and is much healthier than potato chips," says the nutrition expert.
Various sugary and unhealthy soft drinks can be replaced with homemade iced teas without sugar, a cold soda-lemon, water with mint, ginger or lime slices.
A clever move for all beer drinkers would be the sour Radler. The dietician also recommends vegetable sticks with a dip instead of tearing open the next bag of potato chips. "Cucumbers, carrots, peppers, kohlrabi, celery sticks or cherry tomatoes are perfect for a colorful and healthy snack platter. Perhaps even in the colors of your favorite team. Together with a yoghurt dip with fresh herbs and a little lemon juice, it tastes really good."
Olives without oil are also a possible EM party snack. "They contain vitamin E, folic acid, beta-carotene and unsaturated fatty acids," says the expert. These healthy alternatives are sure to win over many snack lovers.
