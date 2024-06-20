Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

What an expert recommends

The European Football Championship is a real “kilo trap” for fans

Nachrichten
20.06.2024 16:00

From June 14 to July 14, soccer fever reigns throughout Europe. Many fans who cheer in front of the TV are struggling with a few extra kilos on the scales after such an event.

comment0 Kommentare

While the athletes toil away on the pitch, many fans sit comfortably at home on the couch, sometimes stuffing themselves with excessive calories. Snack manufacturers, drinks companies and breweries expect the increased consumption of potato chips, soft drinks, beer and wine to lead to a significant increase in sales.

However, if you reach into your snack bag at every match and eat and drink too many unhealthy things, you are not doing your body any favors. Dietician Maria Wolfesberger from the Ordensklinikum Linz Elisabethinen (Upper Austria) explains how to avoid this "calorie trap".

Only enjoy sweets, fats and alcohol in moderation
With a total of 51 games, a lot of snacks, fast food and drinks could end up in our stomachs and ultimately on our tummies or hips. For example, consuming 100 g of potato chips (approx. 500 kcal), two beers (approx. 450 kcal) and half a pizza (approx. 500 kcal) adds up to 1450 (!) calories per match. That's a huge amount of unhealthy food over the entire four-week European Championship period.

Zitat Icon

Delicacies such as potato chips, chocolate, wine, beer, mixed drinks, soft drinks and the like are not suitable for daily consumption.

Diätologin Maria Wolfesberger

"The high salt and fat content of snacks as well as alcoholic and highly sugary drinks can cause great damage to the body in the long term. Excessive consumption increases the risk of digestive problems, obesity, high blood pressure, cardiovascular disease, dementia and diabetes. Potato chips, chocolate, wine, beer, mixed drinks, soft drinks and the like are therefore not suitable for daily consumption. These treats should only be consumed occasionally and then in moderation," advises Maria Wolfesberger.

Tips from the expert for healthier snacks
Generally speaking, watching TV and eating is a bad combination. If you don't want to miss out on snacks or alcohol while watching the game, you could try the following alternatives: Instead of a cold beer, a summer spritzer would be a good choice.

"Half a liter of mineral water and a small shot of wine have just 45 calories. Nuts are a much healthier snack than potato chips, as they contain lots of nutrients and unsaturated fatty acids. However, don't eat more than a handful a day. They should also be unsalted. Fresh popcorn with a little salt or chili powder also tastes good and is much healthier than potato chips," says the nutrition expert.

Various sugary and unhealthy soft drinks can be replaced with homemade iced teas without sugar, a cold soda-lemon, water with mint, ginger or lime slices.

Instead of beer, burgers and chips, opt for low-calorie alternatives. (Bild: stock.adobe.com/bit24 - stock.adobe.com)
Instead of beer, burgers and chips, opt for low-calorie alternatives.
(Bild: stock.adobe.com/bit24 - stock.adobe.com)

A clever move for all beer drinkers would be the sour Radler. The dietician also recommends vegetable sticks with a dip instead of tearing open the next bag of potato chips. "Cucumbers, carrots, peppers, kohlrabi, celery sticks or cherry tomatoes are perfect for a colorful and healthy snack platter. Perhaps even in the colors of your favorite team. Together with a yoghurt dip with fresh herbs and a little lemon juice, it tastes really good."

Olives without oil are also a possible EM party snack. "They contain vitamin E, folic acid, beta-carotene and unsaturated fatty acids," says the expert. These healthy alternatives are sure to win over many snack lovers.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Regina Modl
Regina Modl
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf