The European Football Championship is a real “kilo trap” for fans

"The high salt and fat content of snacks as well as alcoholic and highly sugary drinks can cause great damage to the body in the long term. Excessive consumption increases the risk of digestive problems, obesity, high blood pressure, cardiovascular disease, dementia and diabetes. Potato chips, chocolate, wine, beer, mixed drinks, soft drinks and the like are therefore not suitable for daily consumption. These treats should only be consumed occasionally and then in moderation," advises Maria Wolfesberger.