For 119 million euros
Pierer and Mateschitz join Rosenbauer
That happened very quickly! At the beginning of June, it became known that KTM owner Stefan Pierer and Red Bull heir Mark Mateschitz had founded a company together with two companies from Raiffeisenlandesbank Oberösterreich to acquire a stake in Rosenbauer. The firefighting equipment supplier announced this Thursday afternoon: They are in business.
Recently there had been wild speculation, and the Czech vehicle group Tatra had also been brought into the discussion - now it is fixed: Robau Beteiligungsverwaltungs GmbH, which is backed by Stefan Pierer, Mark Mateschitz and companies of Raiffeisenlandesbank Oberösterreich, is investing in Rosenbauer.
I am delighted that with Robau we have gained a strong Austrian consortium with extensive industrial know-how and experience in the management of global supply chains for Rosenbauer.
Sebastian Wolf, Vorstandschef von Rosenbauer International
The fire equipment supplier based in Leonding (Upper Austria) had come under pressure after economically difficult years with many cost increases and supply chain problems and must significantly increase its equity ratio. The search for investors had therefore begun.
By the end of the year, 3.4 million new shares will now be issued, which will go exclusively to the company around Pierer, Mateschitz and Co. The cost: around 119 million euros. This means that the new investor will hold a third of the company.
Official approvals still pending
"With the operational measures we have introduced, the continued strong order intake and this investor at our side, we will further expand our position as the global market leader in the field of firefighting equipment," says CEO Sebastian Wolf. Official approvals are still pending, but are only a formality. Details of the capital increase are also still under wraps.
