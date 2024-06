Singer Kaleen shows off her mega six-pack in a bikini

Full schedule

Greek fans will probably have to wait a little longer, even though Kaleen's calendar is full this summer. The 29-year-old will be performing her ESC hit "We Will Rave" at numerous concerts over the next few weeks - including at Szigeti in Budapest, Vivipop in Madrid and Starnacht Wachau. "It's fantastic to see the party crowd celebrating my song and dancing to it," says Kaleen, already looking forward to the upcoming gigs.