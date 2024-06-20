Letter is available
ÖVP has now filed a lawsuit against Gewessler
The ÖVP has reacted extremely angrily to Environment Minister Leonore Gewessler's (Greens) single-handed approach to the EU renaturation law and has announced that it will take legal action. On Thursday, the threat will be carried out and criminal charges filed for abuse of office.
In the complaint, which is available to the "Krone", the ÖVP argues that the Green Minister should not have simply voted yes because the federal states still have a negative attitude. This is because "regardless of the opinions expressed by individual federal states" - i.e. the SPÖ-led states of Vienna and Carinthia, which dropped out - the unified opinion of the Conference of State Governors from April is still valid.
ÖVP sees violation of Federal Ministries Act
ÖVP Agriculture Minister Norbert Totschnig should also have agreed. However, he clearly rejects the renaturation ordinance. By giving her approval at the EU Environment Council on Monday without obtaining Totschnig's agreement, Gewessler violated Section 5 of the Federal Ministries Act, according to the statement of facts. This gives rise to the suspicion that the criminal offense of "abuse of official authority" has been committed.
The opinion that the Environment Minister was not authorized to go it alone was also reached by the expert opinion of the Constitutional Service in the Federal Chancellery. Gewessler had commissioned her own expert reports, which certified that her actions were legally covered. She was therefore relaxed about the charges of abuse of office.
The criminal complaint also refers to these "private expert opinions" that the Green politician obtained. These would not clearly allow her to disregard the negative opinion of the federal states and the lack of agreement with the Minister of Agriculture. This is because the expert opinions mainly refer to "good reasons" or "better arguments", argues the ÖVP complaint, written by the law firm of lawyer Werner Suppan.
"Awareness sufficiently documented"
The opinions obtained shortly before the vote would therefore show that Gewessler was aware "that her planned and announced project was obviously unlawful and unconstitutional", according to the criminal complaint. Her knowledge of the "abuse of authority" was thus sufficiently documented.
