Every tenth hospital doctor runs a private practice

Banning these private part-time jobs, as is planned in Vienna, is not an issue in Upper Austria for the time being. "Of course there needs to be a discussion about how we can attract more elective doctors to work in public healthcare again," says Deputy Governor and Health Officer Christine Haberlander (VP) in response to an inquiry from Krone. "But I am very skeptical as to whether bans are the right solution." Haberlander fears that this could lead to doctors withdrawing from the public healthcare system altogether.