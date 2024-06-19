CEO speaks
Accounting scandal: Did Voest pay too much tax?
Day 14 after the accounting scandal at Voestalpine came to light - and this time the steel group itself is adding fuel to the fire. CEO Herbert Eibensteiner addressed the employees in a video, talking about the status of the investigation and the consequences.
The balance sheet of a German company in the Metal Forming Division had been embellished by up to 100 million euros for up to ten years! This irregularity, which the Voestalpine Group discovered in February 2024 and then hid on page 112 of the 2023/24 Annual Report, is still making waves in the public eye even 14 days after it came to light.
Now CEO Herbert Eibensteiner has poured fuel on the fire again. The reason: a video sent to the company's employees. He once again explained the facts of the case and also emphasized that, from today's perspective, no money had been drained from the company. Interestingly, Eibensteiner also suggested that Voestalpine "possibly paid too much tax".
Investigations underway
This does not yet seem to be clear. The case is also still being investigated. What does seem to be clear, however, is that two employees have been working together for ten years. The motive is probably that they wanted to improve the figures in order to give their careers a boost.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.