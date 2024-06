Why is mom only allowed to see her children for two hours?

Paul is celebrating his second birthday today. Not with mom and dad in Klagenfurt, but at the SOS Children's Village in East Tyrol, where the little boy has been living with his sister Amelie, who will soon be three, for several months. The children - both names have been changed to protect them - have been taken away from their biological parents, as they have been classified by the youth welfare office as "not capable of parenting". Nevertheless, children should not lose touch with their family. Just how difficult the authorities sometimes make this in Austria is shown by the gauntlet thrown down by the Carinthians.