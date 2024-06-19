Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

There's "a girl"

Prince Albert’s son loves Hennesy heiress Savannah

Nachrichten
19.06.2024 16:00

In an interview with Tatler magazine in the fall of 2023, Prince Albert's illegitimate son Alexandre Grimaldi gushed that there was "a girl" in his life. Now the young entrepreneur has made his love official: he is in a relationship with actress Savannah Hennessy.

comment0 Kommentare

She is the daughter of Kilian Hennessy and Melonie Foster Hennessy, whose name stands for nothing other than the famous cognac company.

The young couple, Savannah and Alexandre are both 20 years old, attended the men's fashion show of the luxury brand Gucci at Milan Fashion Week together on Monday. On the same day, Alexandre and Savannah also sat in the front row at the Zegna fashion show.

Alexandre Grimaldi and Savannah Hennessy (Bild: picturedesk.com/Cinzia Camela / PA)
Alexandre Grimaldi and Savannah Hennessy
(Bild: picturedesk.com/Cinzia Camela / PA)

Things are going well
The stylish couple met in Monaco and moved to New York together. Alexandre told "Tatler" in the fall that things were going very well.

Back in May, Alexandre appeared alongside the delicate beauty at the Cannes Film Festival and posed for photographers with her and her father Kilian, who was presenting his new fragrance "Sunkissed Goddess".

Alexandre Grimaldi, Savannah and her father Kilian Hennessy (Bild: www.viennareport.at)
Alexandre Grimaldi, Savannah and her father Kilian Hennessy
(Bild: www.viennareport.at)

Paternity recognized
Alexandre comes from a love affair between his mother Nicole Coste and the Prince of Monaco.

Albert has recognized both Alexandre and his eldest daughter Jazmin Grace Grimaldi from another relationship as his children. Neither of them are in the line of succession to the throne under Monegasque law.

Prince Albert has been married to former swimmer Charlene Wittstock since 2011. In December 2014, their twins Gabriella and Jacques were born, who are Albert's legitimate heirs.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf