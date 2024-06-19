Theater Phönix Linz
“The situation is precarious, but we are confident”
"Our audience has grown steadily," says Silke Dörner, director of Theater Phönix, summing up the past season. Nevertheless, the financial situation of the well-known Linz off-stage theater is tense; at the same time, the new repertoire with plays by Oscar Wilde or Heinrich Böll is convincing. There are also theater experiences tailored for school classes.
"Our regular audience is loyal to us and we have done a lot to bring young people to the theater," says Silke Dörner. She has been the artistic director of Theater Phönix in Linz, the most important off-stage theater in the central region, for two years.
Although the season, which is now coming to an end, started with performance cancellations due to the coronavirus, the theater was able to catch up well: around 12,692 visitors came to see 186 performances. The "magnets" included Huxley's "Brave New World" and Nick Hornby's "Nobody Said You Should Move Out", which will be revived from October 9 in the 2024/25 season.
Well received, but it's still tight
Although the Phönix's balance sheet "feels" good, Olivia Schütz, the commercial director, admits: "Our situation is precarious, we have to turn over every euro when it comes to non-routine repairs or investments." The budget was around 1.7 million euros, which is challenging for the theater.
A one-off payment of EUR 50,000, which the city will approve in the municipal council at the end of June as part of a EUR 250,000 theater package to safeguard five private theaters in Linz, will serve "to plug the gap", said Schütz.
Ticket prices will not be increased
Nevertheless, ticket prices will remain the same. "The last season was a positive one, so we remain confident," is the tenor. But the permanent ensemble will be smaller, as Mirkan Öncel is leaving the stage for personal reasons and his position will not be filled. "But we will engage him and others as guest actors," says Dörner.
New repertoire is diverse
The new schedule has a chance of success, as it includes "classics" that have not been seen for a long time. "The Lost Honor of Katharina Blum" by Heinrich Böll premieres on 19 September 2024, "Bunbury" by Oscar Wilde on 30 April 2025. And audience favourites appear.
SOKO policeman in "Love Letters"
From 23 January 2025, two audience favourites will come closer together in "Love Letters", a play by A.R. Gurney: Linz actress Gabriele Deutsch and Ferry Öllinger, who became famous as post commander Kroisleitner in SOKO Kitzbühel. The two dedicate the production to the Phoenix icon Ingrid Höller, who died last year and was originally supposed to play the role.
The repertoire also includes "Tempo" by Felix Hafner (from December 5, 2024) and the station theater "Eigentlich fehlt uns nur noch..." (from February 20) can be seen.
Incidentally, Theater Phönix fans can now buy an annual ticket!
