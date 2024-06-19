Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Rejection from the Council of Ministers

Babler to black-green: “Refusal to work!”

Nachrichten
19.06.2024 13:56

For SPÖ leader Andreas Babler, the black-green coalition has been in an "undignified limbo between coalition and non-coalition" since Monday. He criticized the fact that the Council of Ministers did not take place in person as a "refusal to work".

comment0 Kommentare

Federal Chancellor Nehammer (ÖVP) had only not resigned from government on Monday despite the escalation spiral because he still wanted to use the ministries for "election propaganda", Babler continued.

Nehammer had disgraced Austria in the international political arena by "politically incapacitating" the Green Environment Minister Leonore Gewessler during the vote on the EU renaturation law.

"Budget disaster" and daily worries
At the same time, Babler believes that the government is also failing in terms of domestic policy: the population is still suffering from inflation, is worried every day about finding a doctor's appointment, prosperity is falling and there is a "budget disaster".

After Monday's scandal - the ÖVP has announced an action for annulment at the ECJ and a lawsuit for abuse of office due to Gewessler's failure to agree to the EU renaturation law - the government now only exists so that the ÖVP can campaign at taxpayers' expense.

Zitat Icon

The ÖVP and the Greens ran for office and promised us the best of both worlds; what we got was the worst of all times.

Andreas Babler

Warning against a black-blue coalition
He also fears that the continuation of the government could be expensive for the taxpayer. He therefore called for a ban on major events by ministries and a ban on surveys and study publications during election campaigns. At the same time, he once again warned against a possible coalition between the ÖVP and FPÖ after the election, as this would threaten savings in pensions, healthcare and any abandonment of climate protection.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf