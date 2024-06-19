Tour legend
Homeless & broke! Olympic hero Wiggins at the end
He won the Tour de France in 2012, won gold at four consecutive Olympic Games and was even knighted by Queen Elizabeth II in 2012 - but now, after all the highs, Bradley Wiggins has finally hit rock bottom! The 44-year-old cycling legend is apparently completely bankrupt and homeless ...
Sir Bradley Wiggins is said to have amassed around 13 million pounds, the equivalent of 15.4 million euros, thanks to his long career - but now it's all gone. As the "Daily Mail" and others have reported recently, he has already sold most of the medals and trophies from his successful sporting career, but his debts still amount to around one million pounds.
"Brad is a sofa surfer!"
Wiggins' lawyer Alan Sellers described the situation as a "nightmare" for his client, who has "lost absolutely everything": all his savings, his house in England and a house on Mallorca. "Brad is a sofa surfer", said Sellers, "I don't know where he stayed last night, I don't know where he's going to spend tonight or tomorrow night". At least Wiggins still has friends who let him spend the night at their place.
Debt repayment agreement not honored
It is not clear how the cycling star's precarious financial situation came about. However, the problems seem to have gotten out of hand in 2020 at the latest, as Wiggins had to liquidate two companies he owned at the time. However, according to reports from Great Britain, he has not yet complied with an agreement subsequently concluded to repay his debts ...
