"Milestone in IT"
First hybrid quantum computer presented
Researchers in Germany have succeeded for the first time in integrating a quantum processor into a high-performance computer. The system, called Q-Exa, is now to be opened up for research purposes in the near future.
Successful test runs have shown that the two technologies work together, explained the Leibniz Supercomputing Center (LRZ) on Tuesday at the presentation of the project in Garching near Munich.
In Q-Exa, a quantum computer based on superconducting circuits from the Finnish-German start-up IQM with 20 qubits works together with the classical supercomputer SuperMUC-NG at the LRZ. The two computers exchange jobs with each other.
Quantum computers work in a fundamentally different way to conventional computers. They not only use ones and zeros as the basis for their calculations, but also intermediate states. This enables completely different methods for calculating and solving problems. It is hoped that this will make it possible to solve tasks that even the world's most powerful computers currently fail at in the future.
Step towards suitability for everyday use
However, the quantum computers are difficult to stabilize and basic programming environments and software are still being worked on, according to the LRZ. The collaboration with supercomputers is intended to make them suitable for everyday use on the one hand, and on the other to accelerate the supercomputers and help overcome performance limits that cannot be overcome with conventional processor technology.
"Together with our partners, we have managed to integrate the first quantum computer into our supercomputers in a short space of time and make it ready for use in science," said Dieter Kranzlmüller, Head of the LRZ. "We are very excited to see how the hybrid system proves itself in everyday work and how we can use it to further develop the future technology of quantum computing."
