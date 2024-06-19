"Deeply outdated"
Scottish Greens in favor of abolishing the monarchy
The Scottish Greens have announced their intention to abolish the monarchy. This was stated by co-chair Patrick Harvie shortly before the publication of the party's election manifesto on Wednesday. Harvie emphasized that the Scottish Greens are the only party advocating a Scottish republic.
According to the plans, Scotland would become a republic with a written constitution and an elected head of state in the event of independence. "The monarchy is a deeply outdated and fundamentally undemocratic institution. It represents a different age and feels increasingly irrelevant and ridiculous in the 21st century," said Harvie.
Unlike the Greens, the Scottish National Party (SNP), which is also calling for separation from the UK, is not in favor of abolishing the monarchy. Until recently, the Greens were the SNP's junior partner in a coalition government.
Seven MPs in parliament
Although the Greens currently only have seven MPs in the regional parliament, they tip the scales because the SNP government does not have its own majority. Following a dispute, they recently forced former SNP leader and First Minister Humza Yousaf to resign.
About the Scottish Greens
- Scottish Green candidates are also standing in the UK parliamentary elections on July 4. So far, however, the party has never managed to win a seat in the House of Commons in London.
- The party is also striving for Scottish independence. This has so far only been a pipe dream.
In a referendum ten years ago, a narrow majority of Scots voted for their country to remain part of the United Kingdom. Another referendum can only be held with the approval of the government in London. However, there is no prospect of this being granted in the foreseeable future.
