At the Queen's Club
Andy Murray wins his 1000th career match
Andy Murray celebrated a special victory on Tuesday. In his 1,000th singles match on the ATP Tour, the 37-year-old Brit left the court as the winner for the 739th time.
The former number one defeated Australian Alexei Popyrin 6:3, 3:6, 6:3 at the grass tennis tournament at London's Queen's Club and advanced to the round of 16. "My body has felt better before," said Murray jokingly after the match.
Murray has been playing with an artificial hip for years and has announced that he will end his career this year. However, he still wants to take part in the Olympics in Paris. The top seeded Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz is also through to the next round in England thanks to a 6:1, 7:5 win over Argentina's Francisco Cerundolo. Lorenzo Musetti, on the other hand, caused a surprise by taking the seventh seed Alex de Minaur out of the competition with 1:6,6:4,6:2. Ben Shelton (USA-6) and Ugo Humbert (FRA-8), other highly rated players, were eliminated right at the start.
In Halle, the Russian Andrei Rublev, seeded number four, suffered an opening defeat against the American Marcos Giron. In contrast, German French Open finalist Alexander Zverev (6:7, 6:3, 6:4 against Oscar Otte) and world number one Jannik Sinner from South Tyrol (6:7, 6:3, 6:2 against Tallon Griekspoor) made it through with great difficulty.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
