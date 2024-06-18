Andy Murray wins his 1000th career match

Murray has been playing with an artificial hip for years and has announced that he will end his career this year. However, he still wants to take part in the Olympics in Paris. The top seeded Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz is also through to the next round in England thanks to a 6:1, 7:5 win over Argentina's Francisco Cerundolo. Lorenzo Musetti, on the other hand, caused a surprise by taking the seventh seed Alex de Minaur out of the competition with 1:6,6:4,6:2. Ben Shelton (USA-6) and Ugo Humbert (FRA-8), other highly rated players, were eliminated right at the start.