Records continue to tumble! Ronaldo makes history again
No player has ever participated in six European Championship finals before June 18, 2024. But on Tuesday evening, it was Cristiano Ronaldo who broke this sporting sound barrier. Once again, the Portuguese will enter the soccer history books with a fabulous record. Will he also break an ÖFB record today?
On June 12, 2004, Ronaldo made his first appearance for Portugal at the home European Championships. He came on as a second-half substitute in the surprising 2-1 defeat to eventual European champions Greece. He also scored his first goal at a EURO.
20 years later, he led his home country onto the pitch against the Czech Republic in the Group F opener. This makes the attacking player the first player to appear at six European Championship tournaments. Another record that many thought was unattainable.
Vastic has to worry
Since then, the now 39-year-old has played 208 games for Portugal, including the game against the Czechs - another unrivaled figure in world soccer - as well as his 130 goals in national dress. He has scored 14 times in 25 appearances at the European Championship finals - also record figures, of course.
Another record could be added at this EURO. If Ronaldo scores, he will become the oldest goalscorer at a European Championship final. So far, Ivica Vastic is still in the record books. The ÖFB striker scored a penalty against Poland at the 2008 European Championship at home, making him the oldest goalscorer at a European Championship final at the age of 38 and 257. It remains to be seen whether the insatiable Ronaldo will also snatch this record.
