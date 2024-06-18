Records continue to tumble! Ronaldo makes history again

Another record could be added at this EURO. If Ronaldo scores, he will become the oldest goalscorer at a European Championship final. So far, Ivica Vastic is still in the record books. The ÖFB striker scored a penalty against Poland at the 2008 European Championship at home, making him the oldest goalscorer at a European Championship final at the age of 38 and 257. It remains to be seen whether the insatiable Ronaldo will also snatch this record.