Renaturation: Dornauer shoots against SPÖ line

Vienna and Carinthia paved the way for Gewessler

However, he had not spoken to Ludwig and Kaiser about this "because I have not met them". Vienna and Carinthia had recently distanced themselves from the decision of the LH conference and spoken out in favor of the EU renaturation law. Environment Minister Leonore Gewessler (Greens) had argued, not least because of this, that this would legally enable her to give her approval - which the ÖVP did not approve of.