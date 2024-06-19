Innsbruck's Mentlberg
A castle becomes a disaster control center
At a cost of 40 million euros, Innsbruck's Mentlberg Castle is being converted into the central location of the state of Tyrol for disaster and civil protection. An outbuilding is also being renovated for a new task.
It is to become "the watchful eye and ear" of Tyrol: The Disaster Control Center (KAT Center) at Mentlberg Castle in Innsbruck. On Tuesday, the provincial government made the decision in principle to renovate the property: it will be refurbished and technically adapted.
Up to 110 workplaces in the event of a crisis
Inside, workplaces for 60 people will be created on 2000 square meters. "In an emergency, we can expand to 50 more," explains Elmar Rizzoli, Head of the Tyrolean Center for Crisis and Disaster Management.
The castle will be home to a situation center, which monitors the weather and critical infrastructure around the clock, as well as the provincial operations management, avalanche warning service, provincial geology, radio technology, provincial fire department inspectorate and medical management of the rescue service. Accommodation will be provided in the adjacent building.
"Costs will be met"
The concept and spatial planning have been completed and planning contracts are now being awarded. Construction is scheduled to start in 2026, with the aim of moving in in 2027. According to LH Anton Mattle, the total costs will amount to 38.6 million euros with an index increase, but are not expected to exceed 40 million. "The costs will be met," emphasizes LHStv.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
