Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Innsbruck's Mentlberg

A castle becomes a disaster control center

Nachrichten
19.06.2024 07:00

At a cost of 40 million euros, Innsbruck's Mentlberg Castle is being converted into the central location of the state of Tyrol for disaster and civil protection. An outbuilding is also being renovated for a new task.

comment0 Kommentare

It is to become "the watchful eye and ear" of Tyrol: The Disaster Control Center (KAT Center) at Mentlberg Castle in Innsbruck. On Tuesday, the provincial government made the decision in principle to renovate the property: it will be refurbished and technically adapted.

Up to 110 workplaces in the event of a crisis
Inside, workplaces for 60 people will be created on 2000 square meters. "In an emergency, we can expand to 50 more," explains Elmar Rizzoli, Head of the Tyrolean Center for Crisis and Disaster Management.

The castle will be home to a situation center, which monitors the weather and critical infrastructure around the clock, as well as the provincial operations management, avalanche warning service, provincial geology, radio technology, provincial fire department inspectorate and medical management of the rescue service. Accommodation will be provided in the adjacent building.

"Costs will be met"
The concept and spatial planning have been completed and planning contracts are now being awarded. Construction is scheduled to start in 2026, with the aim of moving in in 2027. According to LH Anton Mattle, the total costs will amount to 38.6 million euros with an index increase, but are not expected to exceed 40 million. "The costs will be met," emphasizes LHStv.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Nicole Greiderer
Nicole Greiderer
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf