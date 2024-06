Volkshilfe: Bike tour against child poverty

1000 people take part

The cycle tour started on June 7 in Salzburg. On Tuesday, it went from Stegersbach to Güssing, where a closing event took place. More than 1000 people joined the tour in various ways. In addition to Volkshilfe Austria Director Erich Fenninger and Volkshilfe Burgenland President Verena Dunst, around 100 other cyclists also took part in the cycling group - including 30 pupils and professors from HAK Stegersbach.