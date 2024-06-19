Blabbed?
‘Maxton Hall’ stars spill the beans on their relationship
In "Maxton Hall", sparks fly between James and Ruby in front of the camera, but have the actors Harriet Herbig-Matten and Damian Hardung also been sizzling?
Whether the dream couple from the series are also a couple in real life has so far kept their fans in the dark. But during the Prime Video press conference, Harriet revealed an anecdote that could possibly reveal something about their relationship status.
Blabbed at the press conference?
She was asked if she had taken a prop from the set, to which the 20-year-old replied: "Damian, you always wore a gray hoodie. I had that at some point." Damian's answer to this was a slight sigh: "Boyfriend hoodie."
Harriet herself then rolled her eyes and repeated: "Yes, boyfriend hoodie." Did the two of them blab or did they just want to fuel the fans' speculation? Only they themselves know.
Fans love the 'Maxton Hall' dream couple
In any case, fans are beside themselves with excitement over the pair's statements. "Omg I love them together," wrote one user on X. "Their hugs are everything to me," another commented on a series of photos of the "Maxton Hall" stars.
Successful series "Maxton Hall" delights fans
After all, a possible romance between the two would be no surprise. After all, sparks are already flying between their characters Ruby and James in the series. As unnoticed as possible, scholarship holder Ruby Bell wants to use the elite school Maxton Hall for one purpose only: as a stepping stone to the prestigious Oxford University.
Watch the trailer for "Maxton Hall" here:
But when the model pupil unwittingly finds out about her classmate Lydia Beaufort's affair with a teacher, she suddenly has to deal with the latter's brother, the arrogant school crush James. And as it happens, they can't leave each other alone.
