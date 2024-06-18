Audi e-tron GT gets phenomenal Taycan update

The Audi e-tron GT obviously flies under the radar of those who are interested in cars a la Porsche Taycan. The technology and platform are practically identical, even if the Audi always maintains a small margin of respect in terms of engine performance. It is also designed to be more comfortable. To get straight to the point: the new Porsche Taycan Turbo with 707 hp in normal operation is priced from just under 180,000 euros. The new Audi S e-tron GT with 679 hp is expected to cost less than 130,000 euros. That's a difference of around 50,000 euros, which definitely makes a difference if money is an issue.