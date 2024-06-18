Stronger & further
Audi e-tron GT gets phenomenal Taycan update
Following on from the Porsche Taycan, the somewhat more well-behaved platform brother Audi e-tron GT is now also getting the big update with extra power, a larger battery and the best charging performance currently available. If you're not interested in the Porsche itself, you can get a bargain at a high level here.
The Audi e-tron GT obviously flies under the radar of those who are interested in cars a la Porsche Taycan. The technology and platform are practically identical, even if the Audi always maintains a small margin of respect in terms of engine performance. It is also designed to be more comfortable. To get straight to the point: the new Porsche Taycan Turbo with 707 hp in normal operation is priced from just under 180,000 euros. The new Audi S e-tron GT with 679 hp is expected to cost less than 130,000 euros. That's a difference of around 50,000 euros, which definitely makes a difference if money is an issue.
Three times more powerful
There are now three versions of the Audi e-tron GT: S e tron GT, RS e tron GT and RS e tron GT performance. They have all been visually sharpened up, albeit in different ways. In any case, the design is more coherent and modern than before, but above all more aggressive, especially at the rear. Plus new colors, new wheels up to 21 inches in size, of course.
The drives
The PSM engine on the front axle of the S e tron GT and RS e tron GT both produce 239 hp. The RS e tron GT performance also has modified power electronics on the front axle with a revised pulse inverter for even higher discharge currents. Overall, all three derivatives are more efficient on the road, but achieve considerably more power and improved acceleration.
The newly developed electric motor on the rear axle, also designed as a permanent magnet synchronous machine (PSM), has the same dimensions in the RS and RS performance. The electric motor provides 564 hp in each case. The total output of the drive in the S is a maximum of 679 hp (0-100=3.4 s, max. speed 245 km/h). The RS achieves 856 hp (0-100=2.8 s, Vmax. 250 km/h). Up to 925 hp is available in the RS performance (0-100=2.5 s, Vmax. 250 km/h). This makes it the most powerful production car Audi has ever built. With a new boost function, the RS and RS performance can call up an additional 70 kW at the touch of a button on the steering wheel, which is available for ten seconds.
The S gets a newly developed, larger brake system with steel discs as standard. The two RS models already start with tungsten carbide-coated brake discs, which are optional for the S model. A carbon-ceramic brake system with ten-piston callipers is available as an option for all three.
Drive further, charge faster
The battery capacity has increased from 83.7 to 97 kWh net, while the weight has been reduced by nine to 625 kg. Cooling has been optimized. The recuperation power of the new e-tron GT family has also increased from 290 to 400 kW.
Overall, the maximum charging power has increased by 50 kW to up to 320 kW. This means that the HV battery can be charged from 10 to 80 percent in just 18 minutes at a high-power charging station (HPC). Up to 280 kilometers can be recharged in just ten minutes. At the same time, the fast-charging window has been extended. Very high charging capacities can therefore be achieved at temperatures as low as 15 degrees Celsius. AC is charged with 11 kW as standard, optionally with up to 22 kW.
Chassis like a flying carpet
Like the Porsche Taycan, the Audi e-tron GT now has a dual-chamber air suspension as standard. The active suspension is now also available as an option, which can either keep the vehicle level in all dynamic driving situations or actively lean into bends to improve comfort.
Available to order from the end of the month. Prices for Austria will not be announced until the start of ordering. Prices for Germany: S e tron GT from 126,000 euros, RS e tron GT from 147,500 euros, RS e tron GT performance from 160,500 euros.
