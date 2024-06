Western League season starts with Salzburg derby

The fall season lasts until November 16. The second half of the season starts before the winter break and the matches from round one will be played for the second time. The 16 clubs start the spring season on March 15. Austria will face Bischofshofen at home in Maxglan. The season ends on June 7. Wals-Grünau will then play at home, as will Austria and FC Pinzgau.