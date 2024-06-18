Before the election
SPÖ Burgenland: “We will work until the end”
The SPÖ is still planning a number of projects until the state elections in January 2025. In contrast to the federal government, they will work until the end.
The government program comprises 295 measures in 23 chapters. According to SPÖ party chairman Roland Fürst, the majority of these have been completed. Over 260 measures have been implemented: "In addition, due to various crises - from corona to inflation - a number of political initiatives had to be implemented that were not in the government program."
New laws
Fürst refers to current projects, such as the new Chamber of Agriculture Act or the Nature Park Act, which were presented together with Deputy Provincial Minister Astrid Eisenkopf (SPÖ). In contrast to the federal government, work will continue until the end.
The ÖVP and Greens prefer to jump down each other's throats instead of making sure that people get a care place or an appointment with a specialist in good time.
SPÖ-Klubobmann Roland Fürst
Lots to do in the state parliament
There is still a lot to be decided in the state parliament by January 2025. These include the Childcare Act, the Municipal Election Code, the Social Facilities Construction Act and a number of amendments, such as to the Spatial Planning Act. "Governor Hans Peter Doskozil will also present important points in the autumn that will be implemented in addition to the government program," says Fürst.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
