Styriarte reports a “rush like before”

"In terms of visitor numbers, we are back at the same level as 2019 and before," says Styriarte director Mathis Huber happily just a few days before the start of this year's festival edition. The audience is therefore still interested in the program of the festival once founded by Nikolaus Harnoncourt. However, it has also changed a lot since the coronavirus era: In the pandemic years, they started to start performances earlier and generally shorten them: "Both are well received by audiences, as recent surveys show," explains Huber.