Croatia vs Albania LIVE from 3pm
Second matchday in European Championship Group B: Croatia will face Albania in Hamburg. With sportkrone.at you will be there live from 3 pm - see ticker below.
Croatia have announced that they will make amends after their unsuccessful start. The Albanians, who are also still without points, should feel the anger of the "fiery ones". The Croatians want to avoid a nail-biter at the end of the difficult group with Spain and Italy. "Three points are the most important thing for us, that's what's expected of us. We don't expect anything else," said striker Andrej Kramaric.
Luka Modric and Co. have put the 3-0 defeat to Spain behind them. Team boss Zlatko Dalic apologized to his own fans after the World Cup third-placed team's poor performance. He demanded a significant improvement in performance from his team.
"I hope we just had a bad day," said the 57-year-old. Dalic revealed that he does not want to make any major personnel or tactical changes for the second group game against the supposed points supplier in the group: "We won't change everything we did well before."
Will Sucic get a chance?
The 38-year-old Modric has already been rested due to the hopeless situation in the second half against Spain. Dalic will hold on to the captain. Salzburg's Luka Sucic, who according to media reports could take Marcelo Brozovic's place in midfield, could get his chance. He should also help to prevent the worst-case scenario. Croatia have lost three of their last five competitive matches, losing to Turkey and Wales in the European Championship qualifiers before Spain.
The support from the stands should also spur the favorites on. Around 50,000 supporters were in the Berlin stadium against Spain, and over 100,000 are said to have been in the city. Tens of thousands will also be traveling to Hamburg. Kramaric, who plays for Hoffenheim in Germany, spoke of a "home European Championship" and said: "It would be a shame not to take advantage of it." The Croatian press has already dubbed the match a deciding game. "We still have everything in our own hands, everything under control," said Dalic.
Albania want to surprise
However, the Albanians also want to seize their (small) opportunity. The south-east Europeans are comfortable in the role of underdogs. They already finished ahead of the Czechs and Poland in qualifying. Brazilian coach Sylvinho is also expected to rely on a compact defense and forward thrusts against Croatia.
"I've seen the other teams at this tournament. If you want to play with them, they will score five or six goals," emphasized the former FC Barcelona and Manchester City left-back. There are also many young players in his team. "They are still growing."
