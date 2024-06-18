Free entry keeps the cash register ringing at outdoor pools

Oh dear! In Obernberg am Inn, the outdoor pool season has finally fallen through. As reported, the start of the pool season was postponed at the beginning of May because the regular pool attendant fell ill and it became clear that he would be absent for a longer period of time. As no replacement could be found in the meantime, it was finally decided not to open this year at all. The sad news for many Obernberg residents was now announced on the website and Facebook.