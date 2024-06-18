Vorteilswelt
Successful concept

Free entry keeps the cash register ringing at outdoor pools

Nachrichten
18.06.2024 11:20

In many places, lifeguards are currently being sought in vain. For example, in Obernberg am Inn, where the entire outdoor pool season has been canceled due to a lack of success. In Rainbach im Mühlkreis, a different approach was taken six years ago. And with success.

Oh dear! In Obernberg am Inn, the outdoor pool season has finally fallen through. As reported, the start of the pool season was postponed at the beginning of May because the regular pool attendant fell ill and it became clear that he would be absent for a longer period of time. As no replacement could be found in the meantime, it was finally decided not to open this year at all. The sad news for many Obernberg residents was now announced on the website and Facebook.

(Bild: Scharinger Daniel)
(Bild: Scharinger Daniel)

Only intended as a trial six years ago
Perhaps some people will head to Rainbach im Innkreis, just 28 kilometers away. A few years ago, the problem there was that the local outdoor pool could no longer be financed and the search for a pool attendant proved to be like looking for a needle in a haystack. That's why it was supposed to be just a trial in 2018 to test a concept without any staff at all, but also without admission for one season.

No admission to the Rainbach outdoor pool, but also no staff to supervise the pool. (Bild: Scharinger Daniel)
No admission to the Rainbach outdoor pool, but also no staff to supervise the pool.
(Bild: Scharinger Daniel)

"The concept proved to be very successful for us"
But today, six years later, the sign at the entrance to the Rainbach outdoor pool remains unchanged: No pool supervision, parents are responsible for their children. And admission is still free.

"The concept has proved its worth. In the past, the costs for the staff were higher than the admission revenue, and there were always discussions with season ticket holders who didn't like the fact that we didn't open the pool when it rained," explains FP local manager Gerhard Harant.

Zitat Icon

We are very satisfied, it's going really well and without any problems. We have already had several representatives from other municipalities come on an 'excursion' to see our successful project.

Gerhard Harant, FP-Bürgermeister der Gemeinde Rainbach im Innkreis

Record turnover at the buffet
The buffet, which the municipality runs with the help of a 20-hour employee, was a cause for celebration last year. Harant: "We achieved an absolute sales record."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Mario Ruhmanseder
Mario Ruhmanseder
